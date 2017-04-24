Monday, 24 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hear The Wall in full

A CELEBRATION of Pink Floyd will be staged at Goring village hall on May 13. The event, which runs from 8pm to 11pm at Goring village hall, will see a group of musicians perform Floyd’s The Wall in its entirety. Tickets are £15 and are available from Inspiration in High Street, Goring, or Music Box, Market Place, Wallingford, or from 07885 251 803.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33