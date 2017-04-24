Overgrown lime trees

THE mature lime trees at Rectory Gardens in Goring could be pared back to let more natural light in.

The parish council, which is a trustee of the site off High Street, is to seek legal advice on whether this would breach the conditions on which the land was gifted to the community in 1934.

Sir James Edmondson, who donated it in memory of his daughter Peggy, said the layout should not be altered and the trees never removed.

However, some councillors believe the limes have become too large, which makes the site look gloomy and deters visitors.

Any work on the trees would need South Oxfordshire District Council’s permission as they are subject to a preservation order.

The issue will be discussed further at the next council meeting on May 8.