Kent finds his rhythm with five-wicket haul

GORING ran out winners at BRACKNELL AND DISTRICT 2nds on Sunday in a friendly match in which the visitors fielded first after captain Wincott won the toss.

Norman and Kent found their lines quickly and were rewarded with an early wicket with the score on 14. Clive Kent was in good rhythm claiming two quick wickets in a double wicket maiden, leaving the home side on 36-3 after 15 overs.

Wincott then strung the changes bringing on Hedley and Baxter. Both continued the tight spell with Ali Baxter looking particularly threatening with his new-found pace. Stuart only took 17 balls of his first spell of the season to claim Goring’s fourth wicket with the score only 37.

Bracknell opening batsman Henley brought up his 50 in steady fashion. Wincott turned to Ollie Carrier, who started with two maidens before bowling the Bracknell batsman with an inswinging delivery with Henley attempting an ambitious drive down the ground losing his middle stump.

Despite some good hitting by the home side’s lower order, Bracknell finished on 117 all out after 35 overs with Kent taking 5-11.

Goring started solidly with youngster James Owen and Donny Norman opening up. Owen looked in good control until he missed a straight delivery trying to smash one through the covers. Josh Monk looked in good form as well as both batsmen used the valuable early season time in the middle progressing the away side slowly to 42 from 16 overs. Josh hit 13 before missing a straight one that looked to nip away late.

First team skipper Carrier joined Don Norman at the crease. The two aired confidence as they brought up the 50 partnership in just under 10 overs. Norman with a show of good shot selection began working the Bracknell bowling around the park as he moved into the 30s. Carrier rode his luck with some strong hitting and fortuitous fielding as Goring moved to 112 with eight overs remaining.

Some nervy shots and questionable calling had Norman run out with five runs required. Two fours by Carrier saw the side get over the line.

BRACKNELL AND DISTRICT 2nds

B Martindale, b Kent 6 P Henley, b Carrier 55 K Ramanujam, b Kent 5 G Thorne, lbw, b Kent 0 C White, c Carrier, b Hedley 6 D Murrison, b Wincott 12 M Ahmad, not out 24 M Khan, c Hedley, b Wincott 4 Mohammed, c Monk, b Kent 0 AN Other, b Kent 0 Extras 10 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 117

Best bowling: C Kent 5-11, S Wincott 2-15.

GORING