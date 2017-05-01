10 homes for office block site

PLANS to redevelop a disused Goring office block for housing have been approved.

Bentier Homes, of Emmer Green, has been granted planning permission to demolish CDR House in Gatehampton Road and build nine houses in its place.

It intends to erect a terrace of six homes at the back of the site plus two semi-detached properties and a detached house near the entrance.

All the houses will have private gardens and the development will have a small public green and parking for 16 cars, including two disabled bays, and a covered rack for 18 bicycles.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, says the scheme is of a scale and style which is “respectful” of neighbours.

Goring Parish Council was against the plans, citing the loss of employment land, but couldn’t formally object as the plans are covered by “permitted development” rights.

In 2015, the district council granted Bentier Homes permission to convert the two-storey building into 10 flats but work never started.