Monday, 01 May 2017

Church bells are silenced

THE bells of St Thomas’s Church in Goring will fall silent over the summer while the tower is restored.

Contractors will erect scaffolding around the 12th-century building in order to repair cracks in the pointing which are allowing rainwater to leak on to the bell frames.

The workmen will also strengthen the stonework on the side of the tower as it is beginning to detach in places. The bells cannot be rung during this time as the vibrations could cause further damage.

The work is expected to finish in August.

