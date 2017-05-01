Church bells are silenced

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 01 May 2017
THE bells of St Thomas’s Church in Goring will fall silent over the summer while the tower is restored.
Contractors will erect scaffolding around the 12th-century building in order to repair cracks in the pointing which are allowing rainwater to leak on to the bell frames.
The workmen will also strengthen the stonework on the side of the tower as it is beginning to detach in places. The bells cannot be rung during this time as the vibrations could cause further damage.
The work is expected to finish in August.
01 May 2017
More News:
Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Hundreds queue to snap up tickets for the village festival
HUNDREDS of people queued up to buy tickets for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say