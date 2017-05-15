Plant sale in aid of village's renewed bid for bloom glory

A PLANT sale raised £861 for Goring Gap in Bloom.

About half a dozen volunteers set up a stall on Rectory Garden, off Goring high street, selling home-grown flowers, herbs and succulents.

Scores of people visited and several agreed to help the bloom committee decorate the village this summer.

Goring entered the Britain in Bloom competition for four years between 2012 and 2015, winning two gold awards and two silver gilts in the small town category of the Thames and Chilterns region. The village didn’t enter last year due to funding problems but is competing once again this year after securing a £1,275 grant from the parish council plus additional funding from Great Western Railway and community groups including Goring Gap News and the Greenfingers gardening club.

About 45 hanging baskets have been planted up at volunteers’ homes and are now growing in their greenhouses. These will be hung around the village next month along with a number of decorative troughs and planters.

There will be more planting in the wildflower meadow that was created in the grounds of the BT telephone exchange off Station Road last summer and new tubs at Goring station as well as an earth bank with assorted shrubs and trees by the eastern platform.

The proceeds from the plant sale will go towards this, along with a £700 donation from the Gatehampton Trust.

Organiser Stephanie Bridle said: “The sale went extremely well. The weather was dry and we raised an amazing amount considering that that everything was home-grown. It also helped to make villagers more aware of us and we got a few more helpers for the summer. People said they were grateful for our efforts.

“We had quite a few visitors from different parts of the country who were walking around the village and stopped to talk with us about what we were doing, which was lovely.”

Volunteers from the village’s Withymead nature reserve had a stall selling plants and honey from its bees and the trustees of Goring village hall, next to Rectory Garden, sold tea and refreshments which raised £223.20 towards the ongoing refurbishment of the building.