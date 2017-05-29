Monday, 29 May 2017

Drivers plea

GORING’S community transport scheme is seeking new volunteer drivers and administrators.

Residents who are elderly or infirm can use the service to attend medical appointments if they have no friends or family to help.

Organisers say they are being increasingly stretched and need more help.

Anyone who can help should call Alan Matthews on (01491) 872043 or email amatthews@busint.demon.
co.uk

