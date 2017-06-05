Monday, 05 June 2017

Birthday band

THE Goring and Streatley Concert Band is to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a free concert tomorrow (Saturday).

The main band and its starter band will perform in Rectory Garden, off High Street, from 2pm to 4pm. 

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic. The concert will be moved to the village hall if the weather is bad.

