Guitar greats

A CELEBRATION of the 20th century’s best-known guitar heroes will take place at Goring village hall next Friday (June 9) at 7.30pm.

The evening, featuring guitarists Dominic Ashworth and John Etheridge with bassist Chris Dodd and drummer Mike Bradley, will cover the music of Django Reinhardt, Jimi Hendrix and more.

Tickets (£15 each) are available from from Inspiration in High Street or call Bill Jackson on (01491) 875758.