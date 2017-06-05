Monday, 05 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Guitar greats

A CELEBRATION of the 20th century’s best-known guitar heroes will take place at Goring village hall next Friday (June 9) at 7.30pm.

The evening, featuring guitarists Dominic Ashworth and John Etheridge with bassist Chris Dodd and drummer Mike Bradley, will cover the music of Django Reinhardt, Jimi Hendrix and more.

Tickets (£15 each) are available from from Inspiration in High Street or call Bill Jackson on (01491) 875758.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33