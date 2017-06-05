Pure genie

AN online community alert system has been launched in Goring.

The Gap Electronic News and Information Exchange, or Genie, will be run by volunteers on a non-profit basis.

It will warn residents of breaking news in the village, such as an incident or traffic disruption or an announcement about an important meeting or the last-minute cancellations of events.

The service has been set up by community stalwart Ron Bridle with a grant from the parish council to cover the start-up costs.

For more information, visit www.genienews.org