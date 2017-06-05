Pure genie

New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
Monday, 05 June 2017
AN online community alert system has been launched in Goring.
The Gap Electronic News and Information Exchange, or Genie, will be run by volunteers on a non-profit basis.
It will warn residents of breaking news in the village, such as an incident or traffic disruption or an announcement about an important meeting or the last-minute cancellations of events.
The service has been set up by community stalwart Ron Bridle with a grant from the parish council to cover the start-up costs.
For more information, visit www.genienews.org
05 June 2017
More News:
New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
POLL: Have your say