Young stars of the future flock to recreation ground to take part in ECB initiative

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
Future stars: More than 70 children had signed up to an eight-week All Stars cricket course in Goring. The course is an ECB initiative to get children aged five to eight years old playing cricket with the emphasis being on having fun and being active. All children taking part in the one-hour sessions at Gardiners Recreation Ground received a backpack full of goodies including a cricket bat, ball, water bottle, personalised shirt and cap. The course, which is now fully booked up, runs until July 15.
12 June 2017
More News:
Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Flood-risk land to be considered for new housing
A PIECE of land in Goring will be considered for ... [more]
Outdoor Shakespeare production kicks off village festival
THIS year’s Wargrave Village Festival began on ... [more]
pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say