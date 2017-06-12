Monday, 12 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Young stars of the future flock to recreation ground to take part in ECB initiative

Young stars of the future flock to recreation ground to take part in ECB initiative

Future stars: More than 70 children had signed up to an eight-week All Stars cricket course in Goring. The course is an ECB initiative to get children aged five to eight years old playing cricket with the emphasis being on having fun and being active. All children taking part in the one-hour sessions at Gardiners Recreation Ground received a backpack full of goodies including a cricket bat, ball, water bottle, personalised shirt and cap. The course, which is now fully booked up, runs until July 15.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33