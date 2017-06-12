GP: we'll cope with growth

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
Monday, 12 June 2017
DOCTORS at Goring’s GP surgery say they will be able to cope with the additional homes set to be built in the village.
Residents have expressed concern about the extra pressure on the Red Cross Road practice but the partners say there will be no problem.
It currently has the equivalent of 4.15 full-time doctors serving 5,319 patients, which is well below the national standard of 2,000 patients per doctor.
