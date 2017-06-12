Monday, 12 June 2017

Librarian plea

GORING library needs a voluntary librarian.

Candidates will need to have a spare morning once a fortnight, ideally a Monday, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The library in Station Road used to have paid staff until Oxfordshire County Council cut its budget three years ago and it now relies on volunteers to stay open.

Anybody who can help should call Mary Carr on (01491) 8743338.

