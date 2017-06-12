Monday, 12 June 2017

Popular club

A TABLE tennis club for teenagers has been launched at Storton Lodge in Icknield Road, Goring.

It meets on Fridays from 6pm to 7pm and is open to children aged 11 to 16.

It has already proved so popular that there is a waiting list to join. For more information, call Sarah Minihan on 07837 514864.

