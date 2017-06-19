Tackling speed and congestion

MOST Goring residents support plans for a raft of new road safety measures in High Street, a parish council survey has found.

For the past two months, the authority has been consulting on three projects it would like to carry out in order to tackle speeding and congestion.

Out of 93 people who responded, 77 were in favour of raising the pavement outside Mary S Interiors so that vehicles do not mount it when entering the narrow section of High Street.

Seventy people supported a build-out at the nearby give way line to discourage cars which do not have priority from charging through.

Other suggestions included additional parking restrictions in the village centre, a pedestrian crossing and wider pavements.

The parish council will discuss its findings with Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority. It has not yet committed to any of the works.