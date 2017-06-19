Monday, 19 June 2017

Plaque returned

A PLAQUE listing all the people who have been granted the freedom of Goring is to be returned to the village hall.

It was removed last year while the interior was refurbished and will now sit alongside a new plaque listing all of the community’s achievements over the past few decades.

