Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
THE new school would comprise a single-storey building with a 1,990 sq m footprint, a 4,500 sq m grass playing field, a 1,500 sq m hard-surfaced area and 65 parking spaces.
There would also be space for the village pre-school and outdoor education areas. Part of the main building would remain empty and could be used as a community hall until it needed to be turned into classrooms.
A pedestrian and cycle link from Springhill Road would mean parents and children would not have to use the main Wallingford Road.
