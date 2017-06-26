THE new school would comprise a single-storey building with a 1,990 sq m footprint, a 4,500 sq m grass playing field, a 1,500 sq m hard-surfaced area and 65 parking spaces.

There would also be space for the village pre-school and outdoor education areas. Part of the main building would remain empty and could be used as a community hall until it needed to be turned into classrooms.

A pedestrian and cycle link from Springhill Road would mean parents and children would not have to use the main Wallingford Road.