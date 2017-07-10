Monday, 10 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Organ recitals

A SERIES of organ recitals will take place at St Thomas’s Church in Goring.

The proceeds will go towards either restoring or replacing the organ, which has failing parts which are no longer made, although it still produces a good sound.

The church is to ask an expert to decide the best thing to do with the instrument, which dates back to the Thirties.

The recitals will take place on Sunday, July 16, August 13, September 10 and October 8 all at 3pm.

The first will feature Bryan Almond, assistant organist at St Mary’s Church in Primrose Hill.

More News:

A MAN from Wargrave flew to New Zealand to watch ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33