A SERIES of organ recitals will take place at St Thomas’s Church in Goring.

The proceeds will go towards either restoring or replacing the organ, which has failing parts which are no longer made, although it still produces a good sound.

The church is to ask an expert to decide the best thing to do with the instrument, which dates back to the Thirties.

The recitals will take place on Sunday, July 16, August 13, September 10 and October 8 all at 3pm.

The first will feature Bryan Almond, assistant organist at St Mary’s Church in Primrose Hill.