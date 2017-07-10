Bus route extended for trial

A NEW bus route linking Goring, Whitchurch and surrounding villages with Reading has been extended on a trial basis.

Going Forward’s 142 service, which was launched as a weekday service earlier this year, now also runs on Saturdays but this will only continue if there is sufficient demand.

The company, which runs on a non-profit basis, says at least eight to 10 passengers are needed on each of the four daily return journeys to keep it viable.

Owner Mike Ward, who lives in Goring, also hopes to introduce a 6.15pm service from Reading to Goring on weekdays.

He said: “This service is not receiving any subsidy from the local authorities so it can only survive in the long term if people make use of it.

“For those with bus passes it is free to travel after 9am in Oxfordshire and Going Forward receives compensation from the county council.

“I hope local people will respond and make as many journeys as possible. Even short hops count if you have a bus pass, so the service can continue as a vital link to shops, the post office and the bank now that many communities have lost their local branches.”

Going Forward has also extended its 133 service from Goring to Wallingford via Moulsford. It now stops at the top of The Coombe in Streatley so walkers can access Streatley Hill and Lardon Chase.