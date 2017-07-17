new goring councillor

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
A WOMAN who moved to Britain from Brazil two years ago has become a Goring parish councillor.
Carmela Boff, of Queen’s Court, was co-opted to the authority at a full meeting on Monday night.
She replaces Councillor Brandon Hancox, who resigned earlier this year to make time for other commitments.
The 29-year-old, who lives with her English husband James and their six-year-old son, is a commercial analyst for SSE in Reading and grew up in Brazil, where the family were living until recently.
She said: “Goring is absolutely beautiful and a little piece of paradise. I wanted to be more proactive and to understand more about the village I live in while helping other residents.”
