Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

new goring councillor

A WOMAN who moved to Britain from Brazil two years ago has become a Goring parish councillor.

Carmela Boff, of Queen’s Court, was co-opted to the authority at a full meeting on Monday night.

She replaces Councillor Brandon Hancox, who resigned earlier this year to make time for other commitments.

The 29-year-old, who lives with her English husband James and their six-year-old son, is a commercial analyst for SSE in Reading and grew up in Brazil, where the family were living until recently.

She said: “Goring is absolutely beautiful and a little piece of paradise. I wanted to be more proactive and to understand more about the village I live in while helping other residents.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33