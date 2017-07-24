Tesco set to open next month

A NEW branch of Tesco is to open in Goring on August 7.

The supermarket chain is now recruiting for various roles including shelf-fillers, customer assistants, team leaders and administrative staff at its Express convenience store, which will be based at the former Queen’s Arms in Reading Road.

The former Greene King pub shut in 2013 and was purchased by Tesco in the autumn of that year.

The Henley Standard broke news of its plans just before Christmas, prompting protest from opponents who said it would threaten the village’s independent traders.

They also feared it posed a road safety hazard as shoppers would have to cross the busy Wallingford Road or Gatehampton Road and they said there was a risk of someone being hit.

However, surveys showed the village was divided on the issue. Supporters argued it would be useful for people working anti-social shifts as it will be open seven days a week from 7am until 11pm. They said it would reduce car journeys as people wouldn’t have to drive to Reading or the Co-operative in Woodcote.

The parish council opposed Tesco’s planning application to convert the building but it was given permission last year following a lengthy legal battle and the work started this spring.

Tesco is building a simple dropped-kerb crossing in Gatehampton Road, which it says will mitigate the risk to pedestrians.

It says delivery lorries will not pass through Goring high street or visit in the morning and evening rush hours, when the junction of Reading Road and Wallingford Road is busiest.