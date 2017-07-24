New leader needed for lunch club

A VOLUNTEER leader is being sought for Goring’s luncheon club.

The group, which meets from 10am until 1pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the community centre in Station Road, is set to lose its funding from Oxfordshire County Council on August 31.

It is one of 47 day services for the elderly whose subsidies are being cut as part of a bid by the authority to save £15.2 million by 2020. It caters for up to 18 people at a time.

The service is staffed by volunteers but currently has a paid organiser who is unable to continue in the role on a voluntary basis. If a replacement is not found, the club may fold.

Before the cuts were announced, the club received £9,300 a year to cover venue hire and the leader’s salary. It will receive a “transition sum” of £2,900 to keep it open while it searches for a suitable candidate but expects to receive no money after that.

David Rattue, the chairman of the Goring and District Community Centre Trust, said: “We need someone to take over from the organiser in what, unfortunately, will have to be a voluntary post. At the moment we run for 42 weeks of the year but, if necessary, we could reduce that.”

Anyone who can help should contact the centre on (01491) 873565 between 10am and midday during the week.