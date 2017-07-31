Blues concert

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
Monday, 31 July 2017
BLUES singer and harmonica player Paul Jones will perform at Goring village hall next Friday (7.30pm).
He will be appearing with the Digby Fairweather Half-Dozen as part of the regular Goring Hall Live concerts.
Tickets costs £19.95 and are available from Inspiration in High Street or call Bill Jackson on (01491) 875758.
31 July 2017
