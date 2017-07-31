Monday, 31 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Blues concert

BLUES singer and harmonica player Paul Jones will perform at Goring village hall next Friday (7.30pm).

He will be appearing with the Digby Fairweather Half-Dozen as part of the regular Goring Hall Live concerts.

Tickets costs £19.95 and are available from Inspiration in High Street or call Bill Jackson on (01491) 875758.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33