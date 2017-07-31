Legs benefit

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
THIS year’s Hairy Legs running challenge raised more than £2,000 for Goring and Streatley primary schools.
A share of the proceeds will go towards flashing speed warning lights in Wallingford Road, Goring.
A record 600 people took part in the cross-country obstacle event in May.
