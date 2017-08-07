Bins solution

Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
Monday, 07 August 2017
GORING’S litter bins are to be collected twice a week following a plea by the village’s bloom committee.
Earlier in the year, bloom committee chairwoman Stephanie Bridle and several other villagers complained that the bins kept overflowing because they were not being emptied often enough by Biffa, South Oxfordshire District Council’s waste contractor.
07 August 2017
