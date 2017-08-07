Monday, 07 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bins solution

GORING’S litter bins are to be collected twice a week following a plea by the village’s bloom committee.

Earlier in the year, bloom committee chairwoman Stephanie Bridle and several other villagers complained that the bins kept overflowing because they were not being emptied often enough by Biffa, South Oxfordshire District Council’s waste contractor.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33