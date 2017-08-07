Country walk for disabled

A COUNTRY walk for mobility scooter users will take place next Friday.

The all-day event, which has been organised by the Henley and Goring Ramblers, will depart from the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed at 10am and will follow a seven-mile circular route with a picnic stop in Ewelme.

Afterwards, participants can stay on for refreshments at the White Hart in Nettlebed.

The walk is aimed at disabled people but anyone who wants to take part is welcome. It is classed as “category 3”, meaning it is only suitable for purpose-built, off-road scooters, which can be hired from the organisers with advance notice. It will follow a leisurely pace.

Alie Hagedoorn, of the Ramblers, said: “We organised our first mobility scooter walk in Henley earlier this year and we’re pleased to see that a lot more local people have registered to take part in the next one.

“It’s a great way of helping disabled people to get out and enjoy our wonderful Chilterns countryside.”

A third walk of a similar length will take place in Dorchester on September 27.

Participants must register in advance. Call 07894 580413 or email alie.hagedoorn

@gmail.com