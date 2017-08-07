Monday, 07 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Country walk for disabled

A COUNTRY walk for mobility scooter users will take place next Friday.

The all-day event, which has been organised by the Henley and Goring Ramblers, will depart from the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed at 10am and will follow a seven-mile circular route with a picnic stop in Ewelme.

Afterwards, participants can stay on for refreshments at the White Hart in Nettlebed.

The walk is aimed at disabled people but anyone who wants to take part is welcome. It is classed as “category 3”, meaning it is only suitable for purpose-built, off-road scooters, which can be hired from the organisers with advance notice. It will follow a leisurely pace.

Alie Hagedoorn, of the Ramblers, said: “We organised our first mobility scooter walk in Henley earlier this year and we’re pleased to see that a lot more local people have registered to take part in the next one.

“It’s a great way of helping disabled people to get out and enjoy our wonderful Chilterns countryside.”

A third walk of a similar length will take place in Dorchester on September 27.

Participants must register in advance. Call 07894 580413 or email alie.hagedoorn
@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33