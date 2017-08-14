Monday, 14 August 2017

Sex attack

A WOMAN was sexually assaulted in Goring.

The 25-year-old was attacked as she cycled along the path between Elvendon Road and Lockstile Way, opposite Bourdillon Field, at about 12.35am on Saturday.

Police said that five men, aged about 16 to 20, approached her and one of them touched her inappropriately. He is described as 5ft 11in and slim with brown hair. He was wearing dark clothes and was wheeling a bicycle.

Anyone with information should call 101.

