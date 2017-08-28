Monday, 28 August 2017

Warning signs at school

TWO pairs of flashing warning signs are to be installed on the road outside Goring Primary School after a pupil was knocked down by a car while crossing.

The parish council has agreed to pay for the £2,640 signs, which will be placed about 200 yards either side of the school entrance in Wallingford Road.

It will then reclaim the money from the school’s parent-teacher association.

The association started a fund-raising campaign in March with support from parish councillors Bryan Urbick and Emrhys Barrell and has already reached more than half of its target.

The lights will be switched on during the morning and afternoon school runs, when an advisory speed limit of 20mph will apply.

They will replace the 30mph “radar” signs which light up when drivers are speeding.

There will also be a triangular sign on both sides of the road, warning drivers to watch out for children.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, will also repaint the yellow road markings outside the school.

The campaign follows an incident last September in which a boy was hit while crossing the road near the junction with Lockstile Way.

A driver stopped to let him cross but was struck from behind by another car and pushed forward. The boy made a full recovery.

