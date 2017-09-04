Green-fingered couple snap up most show prizes (again)
Monday, 04 September 2017
A FOUNDER member of Goring Greenfingers swept the board at the gardening club’s 23rd annual summer show for the second year running.
Jeanne Davis, a former villager who now lives in Preston Crowmarsh with her husband Rodney, took home eight of the 17 main trophies and certificates, including both “special class” cups for top tray and top vase and the Challenge Cup for most points in the flower section.
She was also awarded the Derek & Christie Entertainers Cup for most points in show after winning 13 of the 47 individual classes, including six in the flower section, two in vegetables, four in cookery and one for flower arranging.
Her husband won the certificate for best flowers and best exhibit in show plus four flower and two vegetable classes.
Last year, Mrs Davis won 23 titles while in 2012 she and her husband took home more than half of the available prizes between them. This year the couple won more than a third.
Another strong contender was show chairman David Woodage, of Elvendon Road, Goring, who took home 16 prizes, beating the 15 he won in 2013.
The 76-year-old won the Challenge Cup for fruit and vegetables, the Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian Medal and the certificate for best vegetables in show with his five runner beans.
He won three flower classes and one each in fruit and cookery plus eight in vegetables, including two for potatoes.
Jim Thomas, who was the runner-up at this year’s Greenfingers spring show, won 10 awards, including the Goring Horticultural Society Plaque for photography and two individual photography classes for his entries, Up The Garden Wall and Gone But Not Forgotten.
New club member Dru Kenny won the Challenge Cup for flower arranging, the certificate for best flower arrangement in show and two classes in flower arranging and photography.
Rosemary Brook, another new member, won four classes — single stem flower, cucumber, three peppers and strangest-looking vegetable, a kohlrabi that had been split in half.
There were 168 entries, slightly fewer than at last summer’s show, and 17 of the club’s 45 members took part.
The public could visit free of charge and there was a plant and jam sale and a tombola.
Mr Woodage said: “We were a bit worried because fewer members entered than usual but they submitted a lot of entries so it was almost as good as last year.
“The judges were very pleased with the quality of entries. We also had quite a few visits from people who’d come to Goring to see George Michael’s house, which still seems to be popular. They stopped and bought a few things at the stalls, which was nice.
“Jeanne and Rodney always do well but it’s well-deserved as they are talented, precise gardeners. They judge other competitions elsewhere so they know what we’re looking for.”
The full list of winners was as follows:
Cups and medals
Special class A, top vase cup — Jeanne Davis
Special class B, top tray cup — Jeanne Davis
Challenge Cup for most points in flower section — Jeanne Davis
Silver Threads Cup for best hanging basket — Jeanne Davis
Goring Mill Gallery Cup for best patio container — Jeanne Davis
Challenge Cup for fruit and vegetables section — David Woodage
Challenge Cup for flower arranging — Dru Kenny
Davis Challenge Cup for cookery — Jeanne Davis
Goring Horticultural Society Plaque for photography — Jim Thomas
Derek & Christie Entertainers Cup for most points in show — Jeanne Davis
Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal for most points in horticultural sections — David Woodage
Certificates
Best flowers in show and best exhibit in show — Rodney Davis
Best fruit in show (plate of raspberries) — Margaret Robson
Best vegetables in show (five runner beans) — David Woodage
Best flower arrangement in show — Dru Kenny
Best cookery in show – Jeanne Davis
Best photograph in show — Jim Thomas
Flowers
Dahlias, cactus or semi-cactus, three blooms — David Woodage
Dahlias other than cactus, semi-cactus or pompom, three blooms — Rodney Davis
Pompom dahlias, three blooms — David Woodage (2nd only)
Dahlia, one specimen bloom, any variety — Rodney Davis
Pelargonium in a pot — Jenny Emerton
Pelargonium, three heads — Jeanne Davis
Foliage plant in a pot — Jim Thomas
Fuchsia in pot – Rodney Davis (best exhibit in show)
Orchid in pot — Jim Thomas
Plant in pot — Jenny Emerton
One rose, specimen bloom — Jeanne Davis
Roses, cycle of three stages — Phil Robson
Gladiolus, one specimen bloom — David Woodage
Flower, single stem — Rosemary Brook
Blooms, five mixed stems — Jeanne Davis
Cactus — Christie Leary
Succulent — Jenny Emerton
Hanging basket, one variety of plant — Rodney Davis
Hanging basket, mixture of plants — Jeanne Davis
Patio container, mixture of plants — Jim Thomas
Patio container, one variety of plant — Jeanne Davis
Vase of mixed flowers and foliage — Jeanne Davis
Fruit
Dish of three apples — Margaret Robson
Dish of soft fruit — Margaret Robson
Dish of seven plums — no entries
Dish of any other fruit — David Woodage (damsons)
Vegetable
Five potatoes, white — David Woodage
Five potatoes, any colour — David Woodage
Three onions over 250g — no entries
Three onions under 250g — Jim Thomas (2nd only)
Seven shallots — David Woodage
Five runner beans — David Woodage
Five French beans – David Woodage
Three carrots — Jeanne Davis
Three sticks of rhubarb — Christie Leary
Three beetroot — David Woodage
Three courgettes — David Woodage
Cucumber — Rosemary Brook
Squash — Jim Thomas
Five cherry tomatoes — Rodney Davis
Three tomatoes other than cherry — Margaret Robson
One ripening truss of tomatoes — Jeanne Davis
Heaviest marrow — Jim Thomas
Heaviest potato — Christie Leary
Largest onion — no entries
Longest runner bean — Rodney Davis
Strangest-looking vegetable — Rosemary Brook
Three peppers, hot or sweet — Rosemary Brook
Any other vegetable – David Woodage (three leeks)
Vase of mixed herbs – Jenny Emerton
Trug or other container of garden
produce — Christie Leary
Flower arranging
Flower arrangement in a tea cup or egg cup — Dru Kenny
Table centre arrangement of flowers and foliage — Jeanne Davis
Cookery
One jar of blackcurrant jam — David Woodage
One jar of lemon curd — Jeanne Davis
One jar of chutney — Christie Leary
Victoria sponge — Patricia Woodage
Soda bread — Jeanne Davis
Six chocolate brownies — Jeanne Davis
Savoury tartlets — Jeanne Davis (2nd only)
Photography
Blooming Marvellous — Dru Kenny
Up the Garden Wall — Jim Thomas
Gone but Not Forgotten — Jim Thomas
