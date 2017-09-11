Charity lunch

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
Monday, 11 September 2017
THE NSPCC West Berkshire Luncheon Club is to hold a lunch at Goring and Streatley Golf Club on October 5 at noon.
The guest speaker is Lt Col Lucy Giles, of the Royal Logistical Corps, who was recently named Women in Defence’s inspirational woman of the year.
The event will include a two-course meal and coffee.
For more information, call Sara Richards on (01491) 872296 or email sararichards5@btinternet.com
