Charity lunch

THE NSPCC West Berkshire Luncheon Club is to hold a lunch at Goring and Streatley Golf Club on October 5 at noon.

The guest speaker is Lt Col Lucy Giles, of the Royal Logistical Corps, who was recently named Women in Defence’s inspirational woman of the year.

The event will include a two-course meal and coffee.

For more information, call Sara Richards on (01491) 872296 or email sararichards5@btinternet.com

