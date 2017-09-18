Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Station lights

NEW lighting has been installed at Goring station.

There are now more than 20 LED lighting columns, which are more energy efficient than the old-style sodium lamps and are linked to motion sensors so that they dim when nobody is around and return to full brightness when someone steps on to the platform.

