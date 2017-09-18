HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale in ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
AN exhibition called “Art in the Gap” will be held at Goring community centre on October 7 from 10am to 5pm.
The exhibits will include paintings of the area this summer. Admission is free.
18 September 2017
More News:
Watlington get their league campaign off to winning start
WATLINGTON’S newly re-formed reserve team began ... [more]
Russell and Tong-Jones put on Sunday best
GORING’S friendly at EVERSLEY on Sunday saw two ... [more]