Russell and Tong-Jones put on Sunday best

GORING’S friendly at EVERSLEY on Sunday saw two career best performances as the visitors claimed a three-wicket victory.

Opting to bat first, the home side got off to a good start with Matthew Salter in particular dominating the bowling. However when Salter was dismissed for 61 with the score at 90-2, the Goring side were able to apply some control and the run rate came to a halt.

Rhys Tong-Jones then begun a devastating 11 over spell of bowling that saw him claim career best figures of 6-28. The Goring bowler demonstrated the benefit of bowling consistently straight as he ripped through the middle and lower order of Eversley, ably supported by two good catches from Tim Monk and Donovan Norman. The final ball of the innings saw Rhys claim his sixth scalp and Eversley bowled out for a competitive 158.

With the weather closing in, Jonny Russell decided to waste no time in the Goring reply, taking on the bowling from the off and reaching his half-century in just 20 deliveries in the seventh over of the innings.

Despite this positive start, Goring were losing wickets regularly at the other end and it was only when Ali Baxter (29) joined Russell that Goring appeared to be in control. Russell’s second 50 was achieved at a slightly more sedate pace, but he still managed to bring up his century with a six.

A late wobble — with Colin Webb and Eddie Campion both claiming a brace — led to some unexpected tension, but Russell (109 not out) held firm and Tong-Jones rounded off his fine day by hitting the winning runs with a cover drive.