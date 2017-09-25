House refused

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
Monday, 25 September 2017
PLANS for a five-bedroom house in a field immediately south-west of Manor Road, Goring, have been rejected.
The application by Peter Byfield, from London, was refused by South Oxfordshire District Council on the grounds that it would be “unwarranted extension into open countryside”.
