Housing blueprint

A DATE for the first public consultation on Goring’s draft neighbourhood plan should be announced within weeks.

The document, which will name four sites where 86 new homes should go to meet government targets, has been written and is now being proof-read and checked for legal accuracy before residents’ views are sought.

Feedback will be taken into account by the parish council, which is overseeing the process and will make any final adjustments before submitting the plan to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

The district council will then conduct another six-week consultation before sending it off for independent examination.

It is hoped that a final referendum will take place in February next year.

If the plan is approved, it will become a legally binding element of the district council’s planning policy and will have to be taken into account when planning applications are decided.

The four sites are a 2.8-hectare field behind houses in Springhill Road, the eastern half of a field between Manor Road and Elmcroft, the car park and warehouse behind Thames Court off High Street and a 0.63-hectare field behind Cleeve Cottages, off Icknield Road.