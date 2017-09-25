Office closed

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
Monday, 25 September 2017
HITACHI has closed its office in Goring.
The Japanese corporation employed about two dozen people at the premises in Red Cross Road, which housed its Hitachi Capital Invoice Finance division.
The branch has now been amalgamated with its sister office in Shropshire.
A spokeswoman declined to comment on the reason for the closure or say whether any jobs had been lost.
25 September 2017
