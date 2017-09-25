Monday, 25 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Office closed

HITACHI has closed its office in Goring.

The Japanese corporation employed about two dozen people at the premises in Red Cross Road, which housed its Hitachi Capital Invoice Finance division.

The branch has now been amalgamated with its sister office in Shropshire.

A spokeswoman declined to comment on the reason for the closure or say whether any jobs had been lost.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33