goring strength classes

STRENGTH and balance classes for the elderly are to be held in Goring.

The sessions will be led by an instructor from Age UK and are designed to improve older people’s mobility and help reduce the risk of falls. A chair and equipment will be provided for support.

Classes will take place at the Storton Lodge scout hut in Icknield Road every Monday at 10.30am from September 25. Entry is £4 (carers go free).

For more information, call 01235 849403 or email

generationgames@ageuk

oxfordshire.org.uk