GPs praised

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Monday, 09 October 2017
GP SURGERIES in Goring and Woodcote have been highly rated by their patients.
Ninety-nine per cent of patients who responded to a survey said they had confidence and trust in the last doctor they saw and 97 per cent said the same for their last appointment with a nurse.
Ninety-five per cent said their overall experience of the practice was “good” while 92 per cent said they would recommend it to others.
09 October 2017
More News:
Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Residents urged to oppose development in green belt
RESIDENTS of Wargrave are being urged to support ... [more]
Crucial year for fire station begins with recruitment drive
WARGRAVE fire station could still close if more ... [more]
Garden centre joins in #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning
CUSTOMERS of Hare Hatch Sheeplands raised more ... [more]