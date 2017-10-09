Annual clean

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
GORING’S annual autumn clean-up will take place next Saturday (October 14).
Volunteers will clear open spaces, footpaths and hedgerows.
They will gather at the parish council offices in Red Cross Road at 10am where litter-pickers, high-vis tabards, bags and gloves will be provided.
At last year’s event the volunteers collected 29 bags of recyclable waste and 44 bags of rubbish for landfill.
