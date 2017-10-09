Monday, 09 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Annual clean

GORING’S annual autumn clean-up will take place next Saturday (October 14).

Volunteers will clear open spaces, footpaths and hedgerows.

They will gather at the parish council offices in Red Cross Road at 10am where litter-pickers, high-vis tabards, bags and gloves will be provided.

At last year’s event the volunteers collected 29 bags of recyclable waste and 44 bags of rubbish for landfill.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33