Pints to play

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Monday, 09 October 2017
A FORMER landlord of the Catherine Wheel in Goring is directing a play at the village hall.
Tim Schulz, who ran the pub in Station Road with his husband James Dawe until last summer, is staging a production of 15% Of The Seagull on October 14 and 15.
It’s a comedy that tells the story of two women trying to stage Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull with no additional cast and a limited budget.
The first show starts at 8pm and the second at 7pm. Tickets cost £10 from the pub.
09 October 2017
More News:
Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Residents urged to oppose development in green belt
RESIDENTS of Wargrave are being urged to support ... [more]
Crucial year for fire station begins with recruitment drive
WARGRAVE fire station could still close if more ... [more]
Coffee and craft for #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning in Watlington
A COFFEE morning and craft fair in Watlington ... [more]