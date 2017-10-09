Monday, 09 October 2017

Pints to play

A FORMER landlord of the Catherine Wheel in Goring is directing a play at the village hall.

Tim Schulz, who ran the pub in Station Road with his husband James Dawe until last summer, is staging a production of 15% Of The Seagull on October 14 and 15.

It’s a comedy that tells the story of two women trying to stage Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull with no additional cast and a limited budget.

The first show starts at 8pm and the second at 7pm. Tickets cost £10 from the pub.

