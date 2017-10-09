Cycle shop is swiftly replaced

A BICYCLE shop in Goring has shut and another of the village’s businesses is to take its place.

Mountain Mania in High Street, which sold mountain bikes and accessories, has ceased trading as the company recently bought a rival business in Wallingford and it wasn’t viable to keep both open.

Alex Poyner, who managed the shop under its former owner Trail Junkies before Mountain Mania took over in 2011, is now in charge at the Wallingford outlet, named Rides on Air.

He said: “It was great working in Goring as it’s a lovely village and we had a lot of support from the community.

“I’m pleased that our customers are continuing to visit us here because they value their relationship with us.”

The unit is to be reoccupied by office supplier Swift Ink, which is currently based in two smaller units at The Arcade and is to be renamed Swift Office Stuff.

The company was launched in 2002 and has been based at the Arcade for a decade.

Director Sean McNamee said: “We’ve been expanding for a while and have just launched a new website so when the Mountain Mania unit became available we saw an opportunity to improve our presence and visibility.

“It’s a really exciting time for us and we’re looking forward to the move.”

Several parties are thought to be interested in taking over the existing Swift Ink premises.