Christmas celebration

Monday, 23 October 2017
THE Christmas celebrations in Goring have been given a grant of £590 plus VAT by the parish council.
The sum was requested by the Goring Gap Business Network, which decorates the village each year and helps to organise its late-night festive shopping event.
It will pay for 14 small illuminated Christmas trees, which are battery-powered and affixed to mounting brackets, in High Street.
The council expects to reclaim VAT on the £190 purchase cost and a £400 labour charge for installation.
The Yattendon estate will once again donate a 20ft Christmas tree to be installed in Rectory Garden and illuminated with a single string of lights. These will be switched on at the shopping event, which will be held on Friday, December 1 until 8pm. Traders will set up stalls in High Street and musicians will perform in Rectory Garden.
