Monday, 23 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Christmas celebration

THE Christmas celebrations in Goring have been given a grant of £590 plus VAT by the parish council.

The sum was requested by the Goring Gap Business Network, which decorates the village each year and helps to organise its late-night festive shopping event.

It will pay for 14 small illuminated Christmas trees, which are battery-powered and affixed to mounting brackets, in High Street.

The council expects to reclaim VAT on the £190 purchase cost and a £400 labour charge for installation.

The Yattendon estate will once again donate a 20ft Christmas tree to be installed in Rectory Garden and illuminated with a single string of lights. These will be switched on at the shopping event, which will be held on Friday, December 1 until 8pm. Traders will set up stalls in High Street and musicians will perform in Rectory Garden.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33