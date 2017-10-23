Parking complaint

SHOPPERS at the new Tesco Express in Goring are using a nearby cul-de-sac to park.

The parish council says it has received a complaint from a resident of Sloane Close, which is opposite the store in Reading Road, that their street is becoming congested.

The shop has 14 parking spaces but in recent weeks it has experienced more shoppers due to the temporary closure of the Co-operative Food store in Woodcote for refurbishment. This store will re-open at the end of next month.

Councillors agreed that otherwise there had been few traffic problems since the store opened in August but they will write to Tesco asking it to monitor parking.