Monday, 23 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Parking complaint

SHOPPERS at the new Tesco Express in Goring are using a nearby cul-de-sac to park.

The parish council says it has received a complaint from a resident of Sloane Close, which is opposite the store in Reading Road, that their street is becoming congested.

The shop has 14 parking spaces but in recent weeks it has experienced more shoppers due to the temporary closure of the Co-operative Food store in Woodcote for refurbishment. This store will re-open at the end of next month.

Councillors agreed that otherwise there had been few traffic problems since the store opened in August but they will write to Tesco asking it to monitor parking.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33