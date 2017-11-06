French trip

Children discover inspiration at half-term craft workshops
CHILDREN enjoyed Halloween-themed craft workshops ... [more]
Monday, 06 November 2017
BUSINESS owners in Goring are invited to visit the village’s French twin next year.
The Goring Gap Business Network is organising a trip to Bellême from April 20 to 22 at which traders can discuss strategies with their Continental counterparts.
It follows a successful visit to Goring by representatives of Bellême’s business community in October last year.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/goringgap
businessnetwork
06 November 2017
More News:
Children discover inspiration at half-term craft workshops
CHILDREN enjoyed Halloween-themed craft workshops ... [more]
POLL: Have your say