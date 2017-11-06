French trip

BUSINESS owners in Goring are invited to visit the village’s French twin next year.

The Goring Gap Business Network is organising a trip to Bellême from April 20 to 22 at which traders can discuss strategies with their Continental counterparts.

It follows a successful visit to Goring by representatives of Bellême’s business community in October last year.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/goringgap

businessnetwork