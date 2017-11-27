Jazz maestro

THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave who ... [more]
Monday, 27 November 2017
VETERAN jazz musician Chris Barber and his big band will headline at the final Goring Hall Live event of this year at the village hall on Friday, December 8 from 7.30pm.
The 87-year-old has been performing for 60 years.
Tickets cost £19.50 and must be booked in advance by calling (01491) 875758 or 07885 251803.
27 November 2017
