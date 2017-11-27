Monday, 27 November 2017

Jazz maestro

VETERAN jazz musician Chris Barber and his big band will headline at the final Goring Hall Live event of this year at the village hall on Friday, December 8 from 7.30pm.

The 87-year-old has been performing for 60 years.

Tickets cost £19.50 and must be booked in advance by calling (01491) 875758 or 07885 251803.

