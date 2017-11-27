Christmas celebration

GORING’S Christmas tree lights will be switched on as part of the village’s annual late-night shopping event on Friday (December 1).

The ceremony will take place in Rectory Garden, off High Street, at 6pm and will include poetry readings and performances by a choir accompanied by soloist Bonnie Dawn Roberts.

A collection will be taken for the Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed.

Meanwhile, businesses in the village centre will stay open until 8pm and will have stalls selling a range of festive food, drink and gifts.

A fire engine from Goring station will be on display and family activities will be held at Goring Free Church, which will be offering hot chocolate and marshmallows.

Children will be able to visit Father Christmas in his grotto at the Village Café.