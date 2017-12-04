DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
GORING Chamber Choir is to perform a Christmas carol concert at St Thomas’s Church in the village on December 10 at 3pm.
The programme includes festive songs from around the world and poetry readings.
The audience will be invited to sing along with some numbers.
Tickets cost £12 (£10 concessions) from Inspiration in High Street or on the door.
04 December 2017
More News:
Celebration as £1.3m Viking hoard comes home (sort of)
A REPLICA of a £1.35million treasure trove found ... [more]
School Christmas fair raises £4,000 for new equipment
ABOUT 600 people attended a Christmas fair at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say