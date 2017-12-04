Monday, 04 December 2017

Carol concert

GORING Chamber Choir is to perform a Christmas carol concert at St Thomas’s Church in the village on December 10 at 3pm.

The programme includes festive songs from around the world and poetry readings.

The audience will be invited to sing along with some numbers.

Tickets cost £12 (£10 concessions) from Inspiration in High Street or on the door.

