Festival book

Monday, 04 December 2017
WRITERS, poets, photographers and artists are invited to submit their work for inclusion in a book to celebrate Goring’s biennial Gap Festival.
Organisers are seeking contributions inspired by the area, whether they are serious or light-hearted.
The volume will be published early next year and sold during the next festival, which will from June 14 to 17.
A prize will also be awarded for the best suggested name for the book.
Email entries to director@
thegapfestival.org before February 28.
