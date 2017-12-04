Festival book

Monday, 04 December 2017

WRITERS, poets, photographers and artists are invited to submit their work for inclusion in a book to celebrate Goring’s biennial Gap Festival.

Organisers are seeking contributions inspired by the area, whether they are serious or light-hearted.

The volume will be published early next year and sold during the next festival, which will from June 14 to 17.

A prize will also be awarded for the best suggested name for the book.

Email entries to director@
thegapfestival.org before February 28.

