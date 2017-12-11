Firefighters collect £4,392 for charity

FIREFIGHTERS from Goring raised £4,392 for the BBC’s Children In Need appeal with a bucket collection at the village bridge.

Seven officers and a team of volunteers, including several retired firefighters, took donations from passing motorists for more than nine hours.

They were supported by Pierreponts café in High Street, which supplied them with cakes, sandwiches and hot drinks throughout the day.

The crews have been carrying out the collection for years.

Watch manager Sean Absolom said: “It has become a tradition in the village and people are always generous. They expect us to be there and donate more than once if they’re crossing several times that day. Since we started doing this as I reckon we have raised in the region of £100,000.”

Pictured are Keith Avery and Darren Shears with a collection bucket