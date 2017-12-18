Festive food fair raises £1,300 for village hall makeover

A FOOD fair at Goring village hall raised almost £1,300 towards the refurbishment of the building.

There were 24 stallholders, most of them local traders, and volunteers from the hall committee served hot drinks and refreshments.

Participants included chocolatier Luci Corbett, baker Sarah Butler, Pierreponts café, cognac expert Michelle Brachet and the Goring Grocer, all based in the village, gin maker Twisting Spirits, of South Stoke, and Farm To Table Produce, of Mapledurham.

There were tastings by Walters Turkeys, the Two Cocks Brewery and The Wine Man, of Streatley, plus stalls selling Italian food, Indian curry sauces, baby food, wines, preserves, honey, cheese, confectionery and more.

The proceeds were boosted by a raffle with 24 prizes, one donated by each stallholder. Trustee Sally Wicks said: “The fair went extremely well. The attendance was slightly down on last year but still healthy.

“The stallholders said they were delighted with their sales and I know that several had to restock before the end of the day.

“We’re thankful for their generosity with the raffle prizes.”

The committee wants to improve the hall’s main stage and the lighting and sound equipment, which is expected to cost between £20,000 and £30,000. The wooden floor also needs to be resanded and varnished.

Mrs Wicks said: “We hope to improve the hall for all the music and drama groups that use it and bring some of the equipment into the 21st century.”

A murder mystery night to raise funds will be held at the hall on January 28 and a barn dance will be held on February 10. For more information, visit www.goring

villagehall.co.uk